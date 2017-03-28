RCMP seize 240 kilograms of marijuana from rural Innisfail grow-op

The RCMP say they have shut down a sophisticated marijuana grow operation on a rural property in Red Deer County, east of Innisfail.

Police said over 700 plants weighing 182 kilograms were seized, along with 54 kilograms of harvested marijuana.

A working hash oil extraction lab and equipment were also seized from an outbuilding on an acreage near Range Road 270 on March 24.

Police said the outbuilding contained eight seacans outfitted with sophisticated equipment including high-intensity grow lights, fans, air conditioners, CO2 generators, dehumidifiers and light timers.

Shaun Charles Howell, 41, faces several charges.

Howell is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on May 18.