Alberta hunters raise concerns over park plan for Castle region

Alberta hunters and anglers are seeking clarification from the government on how they’ll be impacted by plans for a provincial park and wildland area in the Castle region.

At the beginning of March, the NDP government confirmed it would not phase out off-highway trail access for at least the next year while it continues to draft a plan for the region.

At that time, the province also announced it would allow hunters to continue to recover game through a “limited use of trails” during the hunting season.

Brian Dingreville, with the Alberta Fish and Game Association, told News Talk 770’s Danielle Smith there is still a lot of uncertainty about what happens in 2019 and beyond.

He said that’s not the only confusion, adding that hunters and anglers are still unsure how to “legally” bring a weapon into the area.

“There is no consensus on whether we are going to be allowed to take a weapon into this area… We’ve had members contact Fish and Wildlife and we’ve had members contact Parks and both are stating they don’t know what the next step is,” he said.

“If you were to take a weapon into any provincial park today, you would have to have that rifle sealed. Probably, if you were to be caught with that weapon, I think the charges would be severe.”

Dingrevile added that most hunters need to be able to access trails using off-highway vehicles to transport big game, like bear and elk.

“That specific animal is going to weigh in excess of 500 pounds … [it] would probably take you all day and all night, which is obviously not going to happen. So, unfortunately that animal would go to waste.”

He said hunters and anglers simply want to know how they can continue to use the area legally and ethically.

The Alberta government did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.