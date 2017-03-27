Saskatoon cab driver stabbed, robbed

A Saskatoon cab driver is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed and robbed.

Police officers called to the 200-block of Avenue K South early Sunday evening found the driver with stab wounds to his face and hands.

He was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

There is no description of the suspect, who fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.