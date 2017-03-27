Crime
March 27, 2017 8:40 am

Saskatoon cab driver stabbed, robbed

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Suspect makes off with cash after stabbing Saskatoon cab driver in face and hands.

Dayne Winter / Global News
A A

A Saskatoon cab driver is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed and robbed.

Police officers called to the 200-block of Avenue K South early Sunday evening found the driver with stab wounds to his face and hands.

READ MORE: Teen charged with murder in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2016

He was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

There is no description of the suspect, who fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avenue K South
Avenue K South Saskatoon
cab driver
Robbery
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Robbery
Saskatoon Stabbing
Stabbing
Taxi driver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News