Bus rapid transit in hot seat for civic works committee meeting

The Original Kids Theatre Company is speaking out against London’s bus rapid transit plan.

Last week, businesses along King Street that are concerned about the transit plan met with city staff. Over the weekend, Original Kids sent an email urging parents to write their councillor in opposition of the proposed plan.

Specifically, they are concerned about the impact of the proposed dedicated westbound rapid transit lane and loss of the King Street loading zone at Covent Garden Market.

The email campaign comes ahead of today’s meeting by the civic works committee.

Businesses have criticized the proposed routes, primarily along King Street and the proposed tunnel under Richmond Row.

The civic works committee is set to review recommendations from the rapid transit working group that calls for staff to come up with alternative routes for the downtown and to hold a public participation meeting on the issue.

Also last week, Shift Happens, an online group that was created in support of the BRT plan, started a campaign they call greenlightRT, which urges people to wear green when attending political debates on the issue and to pledge to support local businesses during rapid transit construction.

No routes for the transit plan have been finalized, due to the recent debate over the transit plan, that may not happen until June.