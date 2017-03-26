Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal, southwestern Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Montreal and much of southwestern Quebec.

The rain is expected to begin Sunday evening, and reach the Quebec City region Monday morning.

Between two to 10 millimetres of freezing rain is expected by Monday evening.

The weather agency said a weather system from the U.S. Midwest is to blame.

Officials are warning motorists of potentially hazardous driving conditions due to possible ice accumulation on roadways.

Transportation delays are possible and drivers are being reminded to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.