March 25, 2017 8:42 pm

North Edmonton crash leaves woman in ‘critical’ condition

By Online journalist  Global News

The northbound lanes of 97 Street were closed near 117 Avenue on March 25, 2017 as police said they were investigating a "serious" single-vehicle crash.

Aaron Streck/ Global News
The northbound lanes of 97 Street were closed near 117 Avenue Saturday afternoon as police said they were investigating a “serious” single-vehicle crash.

Police announced the road closure shortly after 5 p.m. and said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital in serious condition. They said her condition has since been downgraded to “critical.”

According to police, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

More to come…

