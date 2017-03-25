North Edmonton crash leaves woman in ‘critical’ condition

The northbound lanes of 97 Street were closed near 117 Avenue Saturday afternoon as police said they were investigating a “serious” single-vehicle crash.

Police announced the road closure shortly after 5 p.m. and said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital in serious condition. They said her condition has since been downgraded to “critical.”

According to police, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

More to come…