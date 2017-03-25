Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcroft, B.C.
Police are investigating the death of four people after their bodies were discovered in a residence in Venables Valley, B.C., near Ashcroft.
Authorities had been called to the home for a well-being check on Friday afternoon when they located the bodies.
Southeast RCMP Major Crimes Unit and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate.
Police are not providing any more information at this time.
