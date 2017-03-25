New outlet mall in Winnipeg searches for 1,000 new employees

WINNIPEG — Outlet Collection Winnipeg is one step closer to opening all of its doors to shoppers.

March 25 and 26 a job fair is taking place at Delta Hotels by Marriott Winnipeg from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to fill 1,000 retail jobs at the new outlet shopping centre expected to open in May.

The new outlet mall will be one of a kind for Manitoba.

It will be located at the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway.