Winnipeg outlet mall to open in May, more retailers announced

WINNIPEG — A massive outlet mall is one step closer to opening in Winnipeg.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg, located on the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway, is holding a grand opening May 3.

On Wednesday, a list of 45 tenants were announced, including new stores such as Calvin Klein Outlet, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and Saks OFF 5th.

The $200 million mall will be 400 thousand square feet and house 100 retailers.

An Outlet Collection Winnipeg job fair with 45 retailers will take place March 25 and 26 at Delta Hotels on located at 350 St. Mary Ave, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be a unique place to shop and to work,” Dimitrios Cotsianis, general manager of Outlet Collection Winnipeg, said. “We are very excited to provide our tenants with the opportunity to meet with potential candidates as hundreds of positions are filled.”

List of retailers at job fair