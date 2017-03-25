Canada
March 25, 2017 11:05 am
Updated: March 25, 2017 11:23 am

Man dies after head-on collision near Victoriaville

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Sûreté du Québec police logo photographed on a cruiser, in Montreal, Quebec on May 7, 2014.

Denis Beaumont / The Canadian Press
A 68-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision Friday night in Saint-Rosaire, near Victoriaville.

The collision happened at 8:45 p.m. when the victim, who was heading west on Route 162, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The jaws of life were used to pull the victim out of the wreckage.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

According to provincial police there was black ice on the road in the area at the time of the crash.

