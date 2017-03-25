Halifax taxi driver helps woman being assaulted

Halifax Regional Police have laid assault charges against a 40-year-old man following an incident in the city’s south end Friday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police say a taxi driver noticed a woman being assaulted by a man near the intersection of Inglis and Brussels Streets.

Police say the taxi driver picked up the woman and called police – he then followed the suspect to a nearby business. When officers arrived – both the female victim and the cab driver were able to identify the man involved.

According to police, the victim and suspect are not known to each other and the assault happened after the woman nearly bumped into the man while texting and walking.

The victim was not seriously injured. The suspect will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on May 23.