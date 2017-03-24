Many excited for warm weekend fore casted in Regina; driving range opens

For weeks, Paisley Golf Oasis Practice Range owner Bill Paisley has been paying close attention to the forecast, and decided the time is now to open his driving range. It’s the first one in Regina to get into full swing.

“The (golfers) have been cooped up all winter and they are just itching to get out,” Paisley said.

“We just decide when the weather is going co-operate. It’s exciting to get started after the winter.”

Avid golfer Shane Riddell wasted no time getting out to swing his clubs. He’s been spending the winter at an indoor driving range.

“It’s a little chilly, but it’s nice to be outside, instead of golfing inside during the winter,” Riddell said.

Wind on Friday, made it a little chilly, but the temperature on Saturday is expected to be 15 C, about 10 degrees warmer than the seasonal average. That’s exactly what Colleen McGillivray, owner of Cherry Lane Green House, needs. She’s been constantly working, getting seedlings ready for planting in May.

“There’s no colour in winter, it’s grey and black. I just think these colours bring a little bit of hope and these trees are going to be beautiful, and we are going to be able to garden,” McGillivray said.

The ground is bare and snow is melting, but it does mean we’re quite in the clear yet.

“We will likely see more snow and a blast of cold in the future… As of right now with all the snow melting that’s good news for us, because that’ll allow the ground to absorb that warmth,” Tiffany Lizée, Global News chief weather specialist, said.

As for the time being, people will be absorbing that warmth too, while it lasts.