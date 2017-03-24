2 charged with drug possession after Regina SWAT team called out

A man and a woman are facing drug possession charges after a SWAT team was called to the 1900 block of Rupert Street Thursday.

Regina police conducted a search warrant at a business in the 1900 block of Rupert Street, as part of an investigation into possession of weapons and trafficking of drugs.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, plain clothes officers and patrol members also attended the scene due to the possibility of weapons.

Police said four people left the building without incident and two were charged.

Gregory Hamilton, 46, is facing three charges including possession of a scheduled substance. He appeared in provincial court Friday morning.

Julie Langley, 39 is facing two charges including possession of a scheduled substance. She was released on officer’s undertaking and is scheduled to appear in provincial court April 25.