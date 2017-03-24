Conservative party leadership hopefuls gearing up for Komoka debate

With only four days to go until the membership deadline for the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, most of the candidates are descending on southwestern Ontario.

Nine of the race’s 14 candidates are slated to appear in a debate at the Komoka Wellness Centre Friday night, moderated by AM980’s Andrew Lawton.

The debate will touch on regional and national priorities such as the economy, national security, and immigration – all themes that have emerged in a mostly policy-driven campaign.

“The increase in spending really started last year,” MP Andrew Scheer said. “The first 7 or 8 billion dollars that Justin Trudeau introduced in new spending was outside the country and did not create a single job here. That’s what has put us on the massive deficit track.”

Most of the candidates have paid a visit to London during the campaign – but they haven’t shared a stage together in the region.

The debate is being hosted by Lambton-Kent-Middlesex Conservative MP Bev Shipley and his local riding association.

Though all candidates were invited, the three leading the polls will not be in attendance – Maxime Bernier, Kevin O’Leary and Kellie Leitch are campaigning elsewhere. Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai and former B.C. MP Andrew Saxton will also be absent.

The new Conservative leader won’t be selected until the end of May at a convention in Toronto, but candidates only have until March 28 to sign up new members.

“Conservatives are really looking for a new voice. Conservatives are looking for a new direction,” candidate and small-business owner Rick Peterson said. “The electorate of Canada told our party in 2015 that we need a change of probably brand and tone.”

The event opens at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration tickets are sold out, but some will be available at the door.