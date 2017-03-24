Edmonton Eskimos CEO remains positive through cancer battle

It was an ordinary checkup, but for Len Rhodes it changed his life. The Edmonton Eskimos president and CEO was told by his doctor that he needed more tests.

“The doctor picked up on something, a high level of PSA in a blood test. That’s a leading indicator that there could be an issue with your prostate,” Rhodes said.

He went for more tests, had a biopsy in October and then just after getting back from the Grey Cup in November, he got the news.

“I heard the words no one wants to hear: ‘Len, you have cancer.'”

Rhodes is 53 and says cancer does not run in his family.

“We all die from heart attacks,” he joked. “The next 48 hours were difficult. I got educated.”

Rhodes eventually made a decision to go ahead with radiation and has a message he wants people to hear.

“Go for your medicals, everyone. It’s important. No one is immune from having issues.”

Rhodes wants to use his platform to create awareness about prostate cancer.

“I have a great attitude about this. I think I am surprising a lot of people. I think I am surprising myself, ” he said.

His message is simple: go to the doctor.

“Early detection is important because it gives you more options.”

Rhodes won’t know for several months how successful the treatment is, but he will try to stay positive and go on business as usual.

“I feel healthy, I have a great energy level. I am making the assumption that I will beat this.”