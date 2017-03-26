Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he doesn’t need a budget lesson from Alberta

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall had some choice words this weekend for his political neighbours in Alberta, maintaining that while his government is working to bring its books back to balance, Rachel Notley and the NDP are still mired in deficit.

Wall spoke with The West Block‘s Vassy Kapelos following the tabling of Saskatchewan’s provincial budget, which came down the same day as the federal one.

Saskatchewan is projecting a nearly $700-million shortfall, even as the provincial sales tax is hiked by one per cent, something that Notley has said would never fly in Alberta.

“With all due respect to Premier Notley, I’m really not interested in budgeting advice from her and from the Alberta NDP,” Wall said.

Alberta’s NDP government has overseen increases to personal income tax, property tax, business taxes and the introduction of a carbon tax, he argued.

“All of this despite the fact that the last two years they’ve posted a $10 billion operating deficit … with no plan to get to balance other than maybe oil prices will come back or unicorns might prove to be real.”

Wall defended his province’s austerity plan in the face of a struggling energy sector, arguing that some tough choices had to be made.

“We have to get [the budget] to balance and make some tough decisions to do it in the short term, and in the long term we’re going to continue with the Saskatchewan advantage of the best place in the country in which to invest and create jobs,” he said.

It’s not the first time Wall and Notley have butted heads publicly over fiscal policy. Last summer, Notley said she would “not be lectured” by Wall over a new pricing plan for beer in Alberta, which Wall argued would hurt Saskatchewan producers.

