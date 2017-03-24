Two Mississauga men face charges in identity fraud case

Halton police have charged two men from Mississauga in an identity fraud investigation.

Investigators partnered with officials from the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) after a man reported having a vehicle registered to him even though he didn’t own it.

The victim became aware of the unauthorized registration last October when he received bills for tolls on Highway 407.

Police and OMVIC allege an independent auto dealer in Milton was responsible for the false registrations, and identified an additional four more victims from the GTA.

Police say the location of the falsely registered vehicles is unknown, but they believe one of the vehicles has been involved in a break and enter offence in southern Ontario.

Jan Kowalczyk, 59, and Justin Kowalczyk, 25, are charged with identity fraud and uttering forged documents.