Advance polls open in Calgary-Heritage, Calgary-Midnapore byelections
Voters in two Calgary ridings are able to cast their ballots beginning on Friday.
Federal byelections will be held in the ridings of Calgary-Midnapore and Calgary-Heritage on April 3.
Advanced polls for both ridings will be held on March 24, 25, 26 and 27.
READ MORE: 2 byelection signs set on fire in Calgary-Midnapore riding
The ridings were left vacant when Conservative leader Stephen Harper and Conservative MP Jason Kenney stepped down.
Calgary-Heritage candidate list:
Khalis Ahmed – New Democratic Party
Bob Benzen – Conservative Party of Canada
Scott Forsyth – Liberal Party of Canada
Stephen J. Garvey – National Advancement Party of Canada
Darcy Gerow – Libertarian Party of Canada
Taryn Knorren – Green Party of Canada
Jeff Willerton – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
Calgary-Midnapore candidate list:
Haley Brown – Party of Canada
Kulbir Singh Chawla – National Advancement Party of Canada
Larry R. Heather – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
Holly Heffernan – New Democratic Party
Stephanie Kusie – Conservative Party of Canada
Ryan Zedic – Green Party of Canada
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.