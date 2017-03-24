Advance polls open in Calgary-Heritage, Calgary-Midnapore byelections

Voters in two Calgary ridings are able to cast their ballots beginning on Friday.

Federal byelections will be held in the ridings of Calgary-Midnapore and Calgary-Heritage on April 3.

Advanced polls for both ridings will be held on March 24, 25, 26 and 27.

The ridings were left vacant when Conservative leader Stephen Harper and Conservative MP Jason Kenney stepped down.

Calgary-Heritage candidate list:

Khalis Ahmed – New Democratic Party

Bob Benzen – Conservative Party of Canada

Scott Forsyth – Liberal Party of Canada

Stephen J. Garvey – National Advancement Party of Canada

Darcy Gerow – Libertarian Party of Canada

Taryn Knorren – Green Party of Canada

Jeff Willerton – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Calgary-Midnapore candidate list:

Haley Brown – Party of Canada

Kulbir Singh Chawla – National Advancement Party of Canada

Larry R. Heather – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Holly Heffernan – New Democratic Party

Stephanie Kusie – Conservative Party of Canada

Ryan Zedic – Green Party of Canada