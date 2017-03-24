Nova Scotia Justice Minister Diana Whalen won’t run in next election

Nova Scotia’s deputy premier and Justice Minister, Diana Whalen, says she won’t run in the next provincial election, according to a release from the premier’s office.

Whalen, who has been MLA for Clayton Park West since 2003, said in the release she would not be re-offering due to “recent health issues.”

“I have decided it is a good time to make change,” she said in a release. “It’s been a privilege and honour to serve as minister and MLA.

“I entered politics to serve my community … I’m especially grateful to my constituents for the confidence they’ve placed in me, and for their continued support and friendship.”

Whalen was already nominated to run again by the Liberals, according to the party’s website.

The release says Whalen was thanked for her service by Premier Stephen McNeil.

“Diana is a hard-working representative,” McNeil said. “She is a key member of cabinet and caucus, a strong example for other women entering politics, and a dear friend.”

Whalen will remain Justice Minister and deputy premier – she’s the first female deputy premier in the province – until the next election.