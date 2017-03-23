Pot Pies help make change

The Cup of Care program designed by JOEY Restaurants was made to help feed people in need in the communities they operate in. Three hundred and sixty chicken pot pies were made fresh and disbursed between all the Boys and Girls Clubs in the Central Okanagan.

The CEO of Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, Diane Entwistle, is thankful that JOEY Kelowna is involved with helping the community.

“We are grateful to be receiving delicious pot pies for the children and youth in our programs,” Entwistle said in a press release. “Food security and nutrition are important to our overall mission of giving children and youth a safe place to grow and belong.”

During spring break the amount of children attending the Boys and Girls Club increases making the donations from JOEY Restaurants that much more appreciated, said Entwistle.

“I would think they’ll be gone in a heartbeat,” Entwistle said. “Kids are out of school right now, it’s spring break, they’re having a break from their usual routines, so I doubt very much if they usually get chicken pot pies delivered to them at school. So we’re really excited to be able to do that.”

The nutritious lunch was a hit for the children and one little boy even went as far as to say, “It’s better than my grandma’s dinners.”

The night manager of Joey Kelowna, Rick Poor, was happy to get the chance to help out.

“Honestly, the biggest pay-off was exactly the response we just had with the kids and that was awesome,” he said.

To date, JOEY Restaurants has served 100,000 meals across Canada, Seattle and Los Angeles through their Cup of Care program.