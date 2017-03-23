Ontario launches pilot project to test financial literacy, entrepreneurship course

TORONTO – Ontario is launching a pilot project to test drive a new career studies course for high school students.

The project, which will run in 28 schools across the province until June of this year, is aimed at equipping students with the skills necessary to succeed in the new global economy.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter made the announcement this morning in Toronto alongside a recent high-school graduate who started a petition calling for a financial literacy curriculum.

Students in each pilot will learn one of four different subjects: financial literacy, entrepreneurship skills, digital literacy, and career and life planning.

Hunter says the teachers’ feedback will be incorporated into the new curriculum design.

She had announced last year that financial literacy would become part of the high-school career studies course and woven throughout the education curriculum.