Places in Winnipeg to get free food, gifts on your birthday

WINNIPEG — When your birthday rolls around there is no better feeling than receiving gifts – especially if it’s free food.
Global News created a list of free items you can get around Winnipeg to help celebrate your special day.
Birthday swag
- Mongo’s Grill: free birthday stir-fry with valid photo ID.
- Booster Juice: free birthday smoothie if you sign up for the company’s newsletter.
- Sephora: free gift if you sign up for the beauty insider card.
- Starbucks: free birthday drink if you sign up for a reward card.
- Rumor’s Comedy Club: free tickets if you sign up for the birthday club.
- Marble Slab: free ice cream cone if you sign up for the company’s mail system.
- Denny’s: free birthday Grand Slam with photo ID.
- Boston Pizza: free birthday dessert if you signup for ‘My BP’.
- Dairy Queen: sign up for the fan club and receive a ‘buy one blizzard get one free coupon’.
- Orange Julius: join the company’s club and receive a ‘buy one get one free smoothie’.
- Tony Roma’s: sign up to have a coupon sent to you for a free dinner during your birthday month.
- Applebee’s: free dessert shooter on your birthday with valid photo ID.
- Kelsey’s: free dessert.
- Swiss Chalet: free dessert.
- Chez Cora: you subscribe to the newsletter you can expect a special birthday treat.
- David’s Tea: if join the ‘Frequent Steeper’ program, you get a free cup of tea.
If we missed a birthday spot, please feel free to leave a comment below or email us at winnipeg@globalnews.ca
