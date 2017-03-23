Places in Winnipeg to get free food, gifts on your birthday

WINNIPEG — When your birthday rolls around there is no better feeling than receiving gifts – especially if it’s free food.

Global News created a list of free items you can get around Winnipeg to help celebrate your special day.

Birthday swag

Mongo’s Grill: free birthday stir-fry with valid photo ID.

Booster Juice: free birthday smoothie if you sign up for the company’s newsletter.

Sephora: free gift if you sign up for the beauty insider card.

Starbucks: free birthday drink if you sign up for a reward card.

Rumor’s Comedy Club: free tickets if you sign up for the birthday club.

Marble Slab: free ice cream cone if you sign up for the company’s mail system.

Denny’s: free birthday Grand Slam with photo ID.

Boston Pizza: free birthday dessert if you signup for ‘My BP’.

Dairy Queen: sign up for the fan club and receive a ‘buy one blizzard get one free coupon’.

Orange Julius: join the company’s club and receive a ‘buy one get one free smoothie’.

Tony Roma’s: sign up to have a coupon sent to you for a free dinner during your birthday month.

Applebee’s: free dessert shooter on your birthday with valid photo ID.

Kelsey’s: free dessert.

Swiss Chalet: free dessert.

Chez Cora: you subscribe to the newsletter you can expect a special birthday treat.

David’s Tea: if join the ‘Frequent Steeper’ program, you get a free cup of tea.

If we missed a birthday spot, please feel free to leave a comment below or email us at winnipeg@globalnews.ca