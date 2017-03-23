Lifestyle
March 23, 2017 2:46 pm
Updated: March 23, 2017 2:51 pm

Places in Winnipeg to get free food, gifts on your birthday

By Online Producer  Global News

Many restaurants and shops give out free food and gifts for your birthday. Global News researched some of the best places to go on your big day to get freebies.

WINNIPEG — When your birthday rolls around there is no better feeling than receiving gifts – especially if it’s free food.

Global News created a list of free items you can get around Winnipeg to help celebrate your special day.

Birthday swag

  • Mongo’s Grill: free birthday stir-fry with valid photo ID.
  • Booster Juice: free birthday smoothie if you sign up for the company’s newsletter.
  • Sephora: free gift if you sign up for the beauty insider card.
  • Starbucks: free birthday drink if you sign up for a reward card.
  • Rumor’s Comedy Club: free tickets if you sign up for the birthday club.
  • Marble Slab: free ice cream cone if you sign up for the company’s mail system.
  • Denny’s: free birthday Grand Slam with photo ID.
  • Boston Pizza: free birthday dessert if you signup for ‘My BP’.
  • Dairy Queen: sign up for the fan club and receive a ‘buy one blizzard get one free coupon’.
  • Orange Julius: join the company’s club and receive a ‘buy one get one free smoothie’.
  • Tony Roma’s: sign up to have a coupon sent to you for a free dinner during your birthday month.
  • Applebee’s: free dessert shooter on your birthday with valid photo ID.
  • Kelsey’s: free dessert.
  • Swiss Chalet: free dessert.
  • Chez Cora: you subscribe to the newsletter you can expect a special birthday treat.
  • David’s Tea: if join the ‘Frequent Steeper’ program, you get a free cup of tea.

If we missed a birthday spot, please feel free to leave a comment below or email us at winnipeg@globalnews.ca

