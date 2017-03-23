WATCH: Dashcam video captures vehicle spinning out of control on Don Valley Parkway

Toronto police are once again reminding motorists to obey the rules of the road following a spectacular collision caught on video and posted on social media.

Police confirm the single-vehicle crash happened on the Don Valley Parkway on March 21 when a vehicle lost control, crashed into the centre median and spun out in live traffic.

A description of the video posted on YouTube said the vehicle was attempting to get into the left lane when it clips another car and loses control.

READ MORE: WATCH: Dashcam video captures motorcycle crash on QEW in Niagara Region

“The video, what stood out for me, is the amount of damage not just to the vehicle, but to the infrastructure,” Sgt. Brett Moore of Toronto Traffic Services told Global News.

“The roads, the median. So that would have closed the highway for some time which causes economic loss, people late for work, that type of stuff.”

Police say they see incidents like this all the time, especially with the proliferation of dashcams.

READ MORE: Dashcam video purportedly shows TTC bus hit scooter on Queen Street

“That video is just like a lot of other one out there,” Moore said. “When people are not doing the right thing, speeding, going too fast, distracted, not wearing their seatbelt, a lot of those things lead to these crashes that we investigate all the time.”

Police said the incident is under investigation and there’s no word yet if the driver will face any charges.

-With a report from Cindy Pom