Canada
March 23, 2017 5:43 am

Ontario man accused of killing 7-year-old stepson to appear in court

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Justin Kuijer, accused of killing stepson, returned to Niagara Region after arrest

A A

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – A St. Catharines, Ontario, man accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson is due back court today for a bail hearing.

Justin Kuijer faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Nathan Dumas, as well as attempted murder in an attack on a bank employee.

The 43-year-old former roofing company owner was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Kenora, Ontario, after a four-day nationwide manhunt.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Tip from public helped locate Ontario man wanted in death of 7-year-old stepson: police

Kenora is about two-thousand kilometres away from St. Catharines, where police were called Friday morning after reports of an assault on an RBC employee.

Across town, a relative discovered Nathan critically injured in a home above the family’s sandwich shop.

The boy was rushed to hospital with undisclosed injuries and died the next morning.

A funeral is planned for Friday in neighbouring Thorold, Ontario.

VIDEO: Niagara Regional Police provide timeline on Justin Kuijer arrest
Report an error
Bail Hearing
bank employee
First Degree Murder
Justin Kuijer
Kenora
Nathan Dumas
Niagara Regional Police
RBC
St. Catharines

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News