Dunnville woman scratches her way to $1 million

A Dunnville woman is $1-million richer.

Margaret Lopes won the money by playing an INSTANT 100X MULTIPLIER scratch ticket.

Margaret is planning to take some time to think about how to enjoy her win, and says she wants “to be smart with this money and approach investment and spending with a level head.”

She admits that she has “a wish list and lots of dreams that can now come true.”

Two things on her wish list are a new motorcycle and a new car.