Butchart Gardens going plastic free in recognition of World Water Day

Starting today, you will need to bring your own reusable water bottle to Victoria’s famous Butchart Gardens.

In recognition of World Water Day, staff have banned the sale of all single-use plastic water bottles on the botanical gardens’ premises.

Instead, visitors are being encouraged to bring their own water bottles to fill at one of the four water stations inside.

Staff estimate the move will eliminate 80,000 single-use plastic water bottles from the environment each year.

“With this initiative we aim to drive awareness of the serious threat plastic poses to our environment, in particular single-use plastic water bottles,” said Bob Parrotta, Director of Food Services for The Butchart Gardens in a release.

For those who forget their bottle at home, the Butchart Gardens will offer reusable ‘keepsake’ water bottles for sale.