Facebook activates ‘Safety Check’ in London after ‘terror incident’ outside U.K. Parliament

Facebook has activated its “Safety Check” feature for users in the London, England area, after several people were injured on the iconic Westminster Bridge in what police are treating as a terrorist attack.

Safety Check allows family and loved ones to check in with those in affected areas to let them know they’re safe. The tool allows users to check in as “Safe,” which sends a notification to their friends list.

According to Reuters news agency, loud bangs “similar to gunfire” were also heard outside of the Parliament building around 2:40 p.m. London time.

Photos show several injured people on Westminster Bridge with some bleeding heavily. One woman was seen under the wheel of a transit bus. Early reports said a car had plowed into at least five people however it’s unclear if this incident is connected to the shooting outside of Parliament.

Facebook activated the tool shortly after news of the incident broke in London.

Facebook has activated Safety Check for 'The Attack in Westminster' for London area. pic.twitter.com/m3euCD3AHU — David Wyllie (@journodave) March 22, 2017

The High Commission of Canada in the UK encouraged Canadians in the area to let their friends know they were safe using the tool.

If you are in #Westminster you can let your friends know you are safe using Facebook's Safety Check https://t.co/oiuL6RiuIH — CanadianUK (@CanadianUK) March 22, 2017

– With files from Global News reporter Adam Frisk