Nova Scotia Election: Sackville-Cobequid candidates

Quick take: This is expected to be a safe riding for the NDP. Incumbent Dave Wilson has held the riding since 2003.

Candidates

Liberal: Michel Hindlet works in sales and marketing. He currently works for Arrow Electronics Inc. in Halifax.

Progressive Conservative: John Giannakos is the owner and operator of Hellas Restaurant. He previously ran against Wilson in 2003 and lost.

NDP: Wilson has been the MLA for Sackville-Cobequid since 2003. He ran for party leader in 2016 but placed third. Under Darrell Dexter’s NDP government Wilson served as health minister and communities, culture, and heritage minister. Prior to his election, Wilson was a paramedic.

Riding background

History: Wilson was one of the few remaining NDP MLAs after the party was booted from power in the 2013 election – he held onto the riding with 38.45 per cent of the vote. He has held the riding for more than a decade. The riding has elected New Democrats in every election since 1984.

Boundaries: The riding includes the urban area of Lower Sackville as well as the Sackville Business Park. The riding is bordered by the Beaver Bank Connector and highways 101 and 102.

Demographics: Most people who live in Sackville-Cobequid work in Metro Halifax.