Vehicle flees after plowing over power pole in Kelowna

RCMP, the Kelowna Fire Department and FortisBC are working on clearing live power lines that were knocked down when a vehicle struck a power pole on Dunster Road Tuesday night.

Following a call to report the accident, another caller reported the vehicle that sheared off the pole left the scene.

Dunster Road is blocked off at East Kelowna Road as FortisBC crews look to fix the lines and the pole.

RCMP at the scene will not release any information about the incident or if they know the whereabouts of the vehicle that fled.