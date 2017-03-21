Edmonton to be first Canadian stop for Pixar exhibit this summer

The Telus World of Science (TWOS) is bringing another exhibition to Edmonton that is going to be a must-see for movie lovers.

“The Science Behind Pixar” opens July 1. The exhibit features characters from Disney Pixar movies, and allows visitors to experience the art, science, computer science and math that Pixar uses when making their films.

Jennifer Bawden, science director for the TWOS, said the exhibit is for all ages and it’s expected to be extremely popular.

“I think it is a really great combination of science, education and a topic that is exciting and people really love,” Bawden said. “Everyone has a favourite Pixar character or favourite Pixar movie and I think it is really an exhibit that really anyone of any age can connect to.”

The exhibit originated as a partnership between Pixar and the Museum of Science, Boston. It’s currently being showcased at the California Science Center. Edmonton will be the first Canadian stop.

The exhibit provides visitors with a unique look at Pixar with eight distinct sections, including rigging, modeling, surfaces, sets and cameras, animation, lighting, simulation and rendering.

“There is lots of great connections for schools, for adults, for little kids, for teenagers and you might get to see your favourite character from a movie and you might get to learn a little bit more about how some of these films are made with hands-on activities,” Bawden explained.

Tickets are on sale now at the TWOS website.