Federal agencies respond to Enbridge oil spill at industrial site east of Edmonton

Federal agencies are responding to an oil spill at an Enbridge Inc. storage site that contaminated a creek in an area east of Edmonton.

The National Energy Board says staff are on site monitoring the company’s response, while the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it’s deploying a team of investigators to the pipeline spill.

The NEB says it does not have an estimate of how much oil leaked from the site in the industrial area of Strathcona County, but all the oil has been contained.

The leak was discovered Monday afternoon, coming from a storage tank along refinery row in the area of Baseline Road and 17 Street, the NEB said.

“The oil leaked from the tank and it got into a ditch on the Enbridge property,” Tom Neufeld with NEB said. “This ditch had some water in it from the runoff from the snow and ice melting, and it flowed west into a holding tank. Like a storm pond.

“Some of the oil actually flowed a little bit further west into a creek and into a pond, and that’s where it’s been contained.”

The spill is the second for Enbridge that the NEB and the TSB have responded to this year — the first being a leak of about 200,000 litres of oil condensate from a pipeline on Feb. 17 in the same area.

The TSB rarely dispatches teams to investigate pipeline spills, with none last year and only one in 2015.

With files from Brenton Driedger, 630 CHED.