Enbridge shuts down area pipelines after leak in Strathcona County

Enbridge shut down its pipelines in the Strathcona County area after a “suspected third-party line strike” on its Line 2A pipeline in an industrial site on Friday.

The company’s control centre “immediately shut down its pipelines in the area in accordance with its leak detection system, and as a precaution,” Enbridge said in a news release Saturday.

The incident did cause a leak on the pipeline, but the company couldn’t say how much was released.

According to Enbridge’s website, the Line 2A transports crude oil and liquids. It’s a 24-inch-diameter crude oil pipeline that runs from Enbridge’s Edmonton terminal to the Cromer terminal near Cromer, MB.

Enbridge believes the leak was caused by third-party construction activity in the area.

Crews are working to clean up the leak, which is contained in an excavation pit, the company said.

“Air quality monitoring has been initiated and there is no risk to public safety,” Enbridge said in the news release.

The National Energy Board and Transportation Safety Board have been notified.