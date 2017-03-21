5 new schools, 1 modernization announced for Edmonton

Three new schools will be built in Edmonton, two will be replaced and one will be modernized, the province announced Tuesday morning.

The school projects follow last Thursday’s provincial budget, which put $500 million towards new and updated schools across Alberta.

The province announced the locations of 26 projects Tuesday, including the six in Edmonton.

The three new schools include a public junior high in The Meadows in the city’s southeast, a public elementary in the Pilot Sound neighbourhood of northeast Edmonton and a Catholic elementary in Ellerslie.

The province said the elementary school in Ellerslie has only been approved for design dollars, with full construction funding expected “later.”

Ecole Joseph Moreau and Highlands Junior High will be replaced.

Ben Calf Robe in the city’s northeast is on the list for modernization.

Premier Rachel Notley said the schools will address enrolment pressures across the province.

“Our government is working to make life better for Albertans and part of that is building schools for our growing number of students,” Notley said in a media release. “We will also protect and improve education by providing a much-needed facelift to some of our aging facilities.”

Beyond the city limits, Wye School in Sherwood Park will be replaced and Woodhaven Junior High in Spruce Grove is up for modernization.

“Parkland School Division is extremely excited and most appreciative of the announced modernization of Woodhaven Middle School. This project reflects the government’s commitment to capital projects to support the education of Alberta’s most valued resource, our children,” said Eric Cameron, board chair of the Parkland School Division.

Calgary is getting four new schools and one modernization.

Construction on the school projects is scheduled to start in 2018 with opening dates beginning in 2021. The province said the projects will create more than 6,000 jobs across Alberta.

