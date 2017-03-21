Canada considering electronics travel ban: Transport Minister Marc Garneau

Canada is considering introducing restrictions on electronics in cabins of planes, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Tuesday.

“We are looking at the information that has been presented to us,” said Garneau. “There is not a specific timeline but we are acting expeditiously.”

On Monday, the U.S. introduced new electronic device restrictions for passengers flying from several Middle Eastern and North African countries.

All electronic devices other than cellphones and medical devices, such as laptops and tablets, will be required to be packed in checked luggage.

On Tuesday the U.K. followed suit, banning laptops and other larger electronics from being carried into a flight’s cabin on planes from six countries.

