Suspicious package with powdery substance found at Toronto police headquarters

Police have closed off a section of a downtown Toronto street after a suspicious package containing a powdery substance inside was discovered at Toronto police headquarters.

Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong said the item was found by staff in the mail room and no injuries were reported.

Police said the hazardous materials team has been brought in to investigate the exact nature of the substance.

Kwong said the building has not been evacuated, however Greenville Avenue at the rear of police headquarters adjacent to Bay Street has been cordoned off as a precaution.

“We’ve escalated all the way up to the top-level as we do in all of our investigations and then we’ll bring it back down as we find out more information,” said Kwong. “At this time we have the CBRNE team that is going in to investigate to see if there is any threat.”

Kwong said police are acting with an abundance of caution as they take any suspicious incident seriously.

“Let’s also keep in mind that it can also have no malice. It’s only on face value that it looks like something suspicious,” Kwong explained.

“We always tell people if they think anything is suspicious, to give us a call.”

