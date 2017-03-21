More medals for Manitoba snowshoers at Special Olympics World Games
The medals continue to pile up for Manitobans at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.
Darren Boryskavich won his second medal in as many days by finishing third in the 200m snowshoe race. The 41-year-old Russell, Manitoba product completed the course in 1:15.93. Boryskavich won bronze in the 100m snowshoe event on Monday.
Altona snowshoer, Valerie Delorme grabbed bronze in the women’s 200m race with a time of 52.15 seconds.
Both Boryskavich and Delorme have also qualified for the finals in the 4x100m relay.
A total of seven Manitobans are competing at the Special Olympics World Winter Games.
