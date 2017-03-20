Manitoba snowshoer wins bronze at Special Olympics World Games

One of the province’s top Special Olympians has added another medal to his already impressive haul.

Darren Boryskavich captured bronze in the 100m snowshoe race on Monday at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria. The 41-year-old Russell, MB product crossed the finish line in 24.54 seconds. He won his division heat on Friday with a time of 25.80 seconds.

CONGRATULATIONS to Russell, Manitoba's #SOTeamCanada17 Darren Boryskavich for winning 🥉in the 100m snowshoe race! 🇨🇦🇦🇹🥉🇦🇹🇨🇦 @SpecialOCanada pic.twitter.com/XkyJ9I7e4B — Special Olympics MB (@SpecOManitoba) March 20, 2017

Boryskavich is competing in his first Special Olympics World Games. He qualified less than five years after entering his first snowshoe race. Boryskavich has won more than 55 medals in five different sports during his three decade long career.

Boryskavich has a chance to win another medal tomorrow in the the 200m final. He will also compete in the 4x100m relay.