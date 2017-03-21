Environment
Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo ready for spring

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is preparing for a busy season.

With the first day of spring comes some new, exciting events at the zoo, including hands-on programming and special events.

The programs revolve around education and research; the latter focusing on the addition of the zoo’s three newest animals, polar bears Juno, Nanuq, and Siku.

Global News Morning’s Timm Bruch went to Assiniboine Park on Monday morning to learn more about the zoo’s spring plans and to get up close and personal with some special guests — including the new bears and a couple of ambassador reptiles.

