Snowmobiler rescued near Pennask Summit

It was a long night for a snowmobiler and members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

COSAR was called out Sunday night to help a female in medical distress at a lodge near the Pennask Summit.

Rescuers say once they arrived at the lodge by snowmobile they determined that the best way to get the patient to the hospital was by air-ambulance — so they stayed the night.

The patient was flown to Kelowna General this morning where she’s reported to be in stable condition.