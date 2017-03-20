66% of noise complaints made by 8 people: Calgary Airport Authority

More than half of all noise complaints against the YYC Calgary International Airport are made by just eight people, according to the Calgary Airport Authority (CAA).

In its annual presentation to city council, the CAA said eight people have filed 66 per cent of complaints against air traffic noise.

CEO Bob Sartor told councillors that two residents have made about 2,800 complaints, or about four calls a day. He said the number of complaints dropped by 39 per cent last year.

“The reality is there are certain people that the only thing that will satisfy them is the shutdown of an airport that employs 48,000 people directly and indirectly and generates almost $8.3 billion of GDP for the city. There are some constituencies with which we will never win.”

Sartor admitted his own home in Inglewood is on a flight path, but said the noise pollution from planes has reduced substantially in even the last 10 years. He said the CAA works hard to avoid noise complaints.

Sartor also spoke about the new airport terminal and admitted some mistakes were made, which are now being addressed. He said seats and water fountains are being added to the terminal and the shuttle system will also see some improvements.

“Connectivity was a concern at first. We now have our shuttles figured out quite well,” he said. “That connection time is getting smaller and smaller and smaller all the time.”

Sartor added the call-to-gate seating that is used in a number of European airports hasn’t been a big hit with Calgarians and added work is still underway to complete a new baggage system.