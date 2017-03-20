Another teen pleads guilty in vicious 2016 assault

A second teen accused in the violent beating of two women at an addictions centre in Selkirk has entered a guilty plea according to his lawyer.

Jackie Healey, 23, and her colleague at the Behavioral Health Foundation were severely injured after the attack on May 29, 2016.

Healey was not an employee at the rehab centre, but was completing the last shift for her practicum for child and youth care diploma program with Red River College. She was just a few hours away from finishing her last shift when the attack happened.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old teen were arrested in connection to the violent assaults.

One pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault earlier this month.

A second teen pleaded guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery on Monday. His lawyer says the teen will be sentenced in June.

The third teen has entered a not guilty plea. His next court date is in May.