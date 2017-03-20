Broken cement, torn up grass left behind by Winnipeg snowplows over the winter

WINNIPEG — The snow is melting, the grass is revealing itself, and so is the destruction left behind by snow plows this winter.

Everything from front lawns, driveways and sidewalks have fallen victim to the blade of a snowplow over the past four months. In North Kildonan, some neighbours said they’ve never seen damage this bad.

“In the six years we’ve lived here this has got to be the worst,” North Kildonan resident Duncan Mckay said.

Mckay’s front lawn was torn up during the winter months from a sidewalk plow. He said he will have to plant new grass soon, and pay for it out of his own pocket.

“By the time I fix it, it will probably be two more winters before they rip it up again.”

In other areas of North Kildonan, pieces of cement from the curb have been broken off, and plowed onto peoples lawns.

“It’s not the worst winter I’ve seen, but it’s the worst plow job I’ve seen by far,” resident Chris Jamison said, who now has pieces of cement near his property.

Jamison said he’s called the city, trying to switch the curbs to flat cement, but so far nothing has changed in the ten years he’s live in North Kildonan.

“They just say it needs to match the rest of the street basically and they won’t change anything.”

Other yards on Jamison’s street also have cement scattered across lawns.

He said he will be calling 311 soon, to hopefully get the issue permanently resolved.

The City of Winnipeg said residents with property damage should call the city to make a claim. They said if the snow clearing company can be held responsible, the claim will move forward with the contractor.