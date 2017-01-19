Most of Winnipeggers not satisfied with snow removal on residential sidewalks: survey

WINNIPEG — A majority of Winnipeggers aren’t happy with the city’s job clearing snow on residential sidewalks, according to a new survey by Prairie Research Association (PRA).

Residents were asked to rate their satisfaction with the City of Winnipeg’s response times for snow clearing.

Winnipeggers were much more likely to be satisfied with response times for snow clearing on residential streets than on sidewalks, according to the survey. Of the respondents, 59 per cent were satisfied with response times for residential streets and 52 per cent were satisfied with response times for back lanes.

Sidewalks appear to be more of an issue, with 41 per cent satisfied with response times for clearing sidewalks on major streets and 25 per cent satisfied with response times for clearing sidewalks on residential streets.

Quality of snow clearing

When respondents were asked about their satisfaction with the quality of snow clearing, they were again more satisfied with the quality of clearing on streets than on sidewalks.

Less than half of respondents were satisfied with the quality of clearing for back lanes, residential sidewalks and sidewalks on major streets.

Windrows

When respondents were asked about issues with windrows, 33 per cent of Winnipeggers rated them as a serious problem and 42 percent said they were not a problem on their property.

PRA conducted the survey from January 16–17, 2017 using a panel. In total, 848 Winnipeggers completed the survey. Because this sample is a non-probability sample, no error rate can be calculated. A random population survey of this size would yield an error rate of +/- 3.4 per cent (19 times out of 20).