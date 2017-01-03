Winnipeg woman says snow plow ‘butchered’ her driveway

Winnipeg — A Royalwood resident said a snow plow operator contracted by the city tore large chunks out of her driveway when her street was plowed during the last residential parking ban.

Elaine Yacula said the damage was done last Thursday.

“Clearly he wasn’t really concentrating on what he was doing, I don’t think he showed very much regard for personal property,” said Yacula.

Yacula and her husband saw the driver backing into her driveway and driving out with the bucket down.

It’s not clear if that’s exactly what caused the damage but the next morning there were pieces of her driveway stuck in a plowed snow pile nearby.

“What was the guy thinking when he was doing this, I just don’t understand.”

If a homeowner believes a plow has damaged their property they can open a claim with 311.

If the city believes the operator contracted by the city is at fault they will pass the claim to the contractor and notify the homeowner.

Yacula is in the process of having a claim she made with 311 reviewed.