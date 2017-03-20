4 people face drug, firearms charges after SWAT team search Regina house

Three men and one woman are facing a total of 60 charges after a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to a Regina house Saturday night.

On March 18, Regina police obtained a search warrant for a house in the 100 block of Dorothy Street. Due to the likelihood of guns, emergency services teams, including SWAT and crisis negotiators, also went to the residence.

At around 9:45 p.m, police arrested four people after they were found in the garage. Six small bags of what was believed to be cocaine was found on one of the men.

During the search of the buildings and the property, police found what is believed to be cocaine and meth. They also found a sawed-off shotgun, three large magazines of ammunition, shotgun ammunition, a handgun with ammunition, loose ammunition, bladed weapons and a rifle with a drum magazine full of ammunition.

Numerous items, including stereo speakers and a television, that were believed to be stolen were discovered by officers, as well as a bulletproof vest, cell phones and drug paraphernalia, like pipes, scales and baggies.

There was also a second shotgun and second rifle that were registered but not stored properly.

Police also got a search warrant for a second residence in the 100 block of Rink Avenue. The place was searched at around 2 a.m. on March 19, but nothing of significance was found.

Joshua Daniels, 27, Arthur Velychko, 34, Nathan Ledoux, 26 and Jennifer Bear, 28, have all been jointly charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (meth and cocaine), two counts of possession of stolen property (shotgun and rifle, three counts of careless use of a firearm and ammunition, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of tamper with serial number of firearm.

They also face one count of possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 (stereo equipment), possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Velychko and Daniels each face additional charges.

All four charges made their first court appearance in provincial court Monday morning.