2 people facing charges after leading Regina police on chase

Two people are facing numerous charges after police saw a vehicle driving erratically early Sunday morning.

Officers saw a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Second Avenue and Pasqua Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Sherwood Drive but the driver evaded police and headed north on McIntosh Street.

A short time later, police learnt that there was a firearm in the vehicle. The vehicle left the city to the north then turned to head south on Highway 6, back into the city. Police used a spike belt to stop the vehicle on Highway 6 but the vehicle kept driving on the damaged tires.

The vehicle finally came to a stop on a median and police were able to arrest two people.

Brandy Miranda Stewart, 27, and Bradley Calvin Charles Jerome, 27, both of Regina are facing numerous charges including possession of a weapon and possession obtained by crime.