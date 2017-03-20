Local broadcasters remember radio legend Jim Weir

A local broadcasting legend will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Jim Weir died at the age of 70 last Thursday in his Woodstock home.

He spent 30 years in broadcasting, much of that here at AM980, known at the time as CFPL 980.

Speaking with AM980 on Monday, Country 104 host Leigh Robert explained that she worked with Weir for more than a decade.

“I was like a brand new person to the London area when I came in and, you know, you’re a little intimidated by those who have been around for a while. He was the sweetest, funniest guy,” she explained.

“We worked together on Saturday mornings. He would be on AM980, I’d be on FM96. I got so much advice from him, but it wasn’t just about radio — it was just about how to treat your listeners.”

Robert added that Weir cared deeply for the community.

“That was just how Jim was. He was just one of these people that were very giving of himself. I can’t think of a bad thing to say about him.”

Another former CFPL radio host, Dick Williams, told AM980 he gave Weir his first job in radio in the early 1960s.

“Even as a kid, he had a great voice,” said Williams.

“I just got a note from Mark Lade, another CFPL jock, who felt as I do, that Jim was one of the funniest jocks on the air anywhere. He will certainly be missed.”

Williams added that “in this business, you either have ability that makes you ‘a natural,’ or you don’t — Jim had it.”

Weir is survived by his wife, two kids, and three grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bieman Funeral Home in Dorchester. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Dorchester Union Cemetery.