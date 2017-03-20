Bob Dylan booked at London’s Budweiser Gardens in July

One of the most iconic musicians of all time is coming to London’s Budweiser Gardens this summer.

Bob Dylan and his band will perform on Thursday, July 6. The news was made public by officials with Budweiser Gardens on Monday, a day after the 55th anniversary of the release of his self-titled debut album.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

His London show is one of a half dozen tour dates scheduled in Ontario in late June and early July.

Dylan has sold over 100 million records since beginning his musical career in the early 1960s, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received 11 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize for Literature.