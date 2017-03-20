Spring storm prompts closures and cancellations in Nova Scotia

A blast of winter on the first day of Spring has closed schools in most of Nova Scotia on Monday.

Closed:

All Halifax Regional School Board schools

All Annapolis Valley Regional School Board schools

All South Shore Regional School Board schools

All Schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board schools

All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board schools

All Chignecto Central Regional School Board schools



Story continues below All HRSB schools are closed today (Mon., March 20, 2017) due to continued freezing rain. HRSB offices will open at 10:00 a.m. — HRSB (@HRSB_Official) March 20, 2017

Many NSCC campuses have also cancelled classes or delayed opening for the day.

The city of Halifax has also delayed the start of recreation programs due to the inclement weather.

According to Environment Canada, around 15 cm of snow fell in Halifax overnight. Freezing rain warnings are expect to continue throughout the morning.