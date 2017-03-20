Spring storm prompts closures and cancellations in Nova Scotia
A blast of winter on the first day of Spring has closed schools in most of Nova Scotia on Monday.
Closed:
All Halifax Regional School Board schools
All Annapolis Valley Regional School Board schools
All South Shore Regional School Board schools
All Schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board schools
All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board schools
All Chignecto Central Regional School Board schools
Many NSCC campuses have also cancelled classes or delayed opening for the day.
The city of Halifax has also delayed the start of recreation programs due to the inclement weather.
According to Environment Canada, around 15 cm of snow fell in Halifax overnight. Freezing rain warnings are expect to continue throughout the morning.
