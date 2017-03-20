Halifax schools
March 20, 2017 5:43 am

Spring storm prompts closures and cancellations in Nova Scotia

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Spring storm brings snow and freezing rain to Nova Scotia

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press


A blast of winter on the first day of Spring has closed schools in most of Nova Scotia on Monday.

Closed:

All Halifax Regional School Board schools

All Annapolis Valley Regional School Board schools

All South Shore Regional School Board schools

All Schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board schools

All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board schools

All Chignecto Central Regional School Board schools

Many NSCC campuses have also cancelled classes or delayed opening for the day.

The city of Halifax has also delayed the start of recreation programs due to the inclement weather.

According to Environment Canada, around 15 cm of snow fell in Halifax overnight. Freezing rain warnings are expect to continue throughout the morning.

Halifax schools
halifax weather
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Schools
spring winter storm
Winter Storm
Winter weather

