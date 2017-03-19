Young man mourned on social media

The B.C. Coroners Service has not yet officially identified the man who fell to his death from a Kelowna apartment building but social media posts are mourning the death of 24-year-old Brendan Burge. Burge was a husband and a father of a young child.

RCMP were called to The Lofts apartment building on Ellis street Friday night just after 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had fallen from a 5th floor balcony. It’s believed the man was attending a St. Patrick’s day party when the deadly incident occurred.

“Investigators interviewed several witnesses at the scene,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “At this time, police do not believe that foul play is involved in the man’s death. As such the investigation has now been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.